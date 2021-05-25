 SocialMediaTrends: More on Akeredolu's clapback at Shehu & why Nigerians still fall for 60% ROI scam | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: More on Akeredolu’s clapback at Shehu & why Nigerians still fall for 60% ROI scam

Published

51 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media are applauding the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for putting the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, ‘in his place’.

Akeredolu’s clapback followed after Shehu’s comments on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum with respect to the ban on open grazing in the region.

Shehu, in a statement allegedly from the presidency, faulted the ban on open grazing by the Governors, tagging it as ‘illegal’.

But Akeredolu, in a counter-statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale lambasted the President’s aide, who he described as a “pitiable messenger” and a ‘major supporter of the current pervasive anarchy in the land’.

The statement titled, ‘Mr Garba Shehu: On the trail of an agent provocateur’ read in part:

“Mr Garba must disclose, this day, the real motive(s) of those he serves, definitely not the President. He cannot continue to hide under some opaque, omnibus, and dubious directives to create confusion in the polity.”

These reactions followed on social media:

https://twitter.com/ImohUmoren/status/1397210971840647185?s=08

Owerri

Violent clashes between security operatives and gunmen in the Orji area of Owerri, Imo state on Tuesday afternoon have reportedly left few dead.

The gunmen were said to have invaded a police facility in Orji and set it ablaze before engaging the police in a gun duel.

Footages shared by eyewitnesses on Twitter showed the hoodlums dressed in black and red attire with sophisticated weapons and residents scampering for safety as gunshots were heard.

See the footages below:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Marwa’s NDLEA, react massively to Reps’ plan to scrap NYSC

60% ROI

Operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) have arrested one Dominic Ngene Joshua, Managing Director, Brisk Capital Limited, for allegedly siphoning investors’ funds worth over N2 billion.

The 21-year old had paraded himself as a financial Investor in Bitcoin, forex trading, real estate and oil & gas while promising investors of a whopping 60% return on investment (ROI) per month on every sum invested, plus guarantee of the invested principal.

“The funds, which belong to over 500 investors, were diverted to sponsor extravagant lifestyle, parties, exotic cars, luxury watches, real estates in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt,” the Police SFU announced in a statement on Monday.

“Some of the properties/items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered as exhibits while the suspects will be charged to the Federal High Court as soon as the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called-off,” it added

Internet users who considered the percentage return on investment per month a rather outrageous deal had these to say:

Afikpo

Residents of Afikpo town, Afiko Local government area of Ebonyi state were greeted with the gory sight of a man suspected to be a suicide bomber who was blown into pieces on Tuesday after his alleged suicide vest reportedly exploded on his body.

The incident occurred close to the Eke Market, Afikpo at about 12 noon.

The situation had caused panic and scare in the community but the Ebonyi State Police Command has refuted the reports of suicide bombing in the state as false.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odeh, the pictures circulating on social media were not in connection with a suicide bomber.

“There is no bomb explosion in Ebonyi, but regrettably, this morny, one of our mobile police personnel attached to Afikpo on special duty was wounded by teargas. The officer mistakenly hit a tear gas hung on his belt and unfortunately, the device exploded and wounded him and he died”

We gathered these reactions:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...