 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Marwa's NDLEA, react massively to Reps' plan to scrap NYSC | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Marwa’s NDLEA, react massively to Reps’ plan to scrap NYSC

Published

1 hour ago

on

Social media users in Nigeria have shown their support for a Bill that is currently before the House of Representatives, proposing the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The Bill titled, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill 2020, sponsored by Hon. Awaji-Inombeke Dagomie Abiante representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal constituency of Rivers State, has been considered by many as one long overdue.

The lawmaker, while presenting the Bill cited incessant killings, kidnapping, accidents, general insecurity and labour exploitation of Corps members by employees as some of the reasons for his position.

He further noted that the purpose of the one-year compulsory national service inaugurated in May 1973 by the then Military Head of State, Major General Yakubu Gowon, which was to foster and promote national unity after the Nigerian Civil War, had now been defeated as Corps members are now posted to their geopolitical zones due to security challenges.

Most Nigerians who expressed support for the discontinuation of the scheme have also proposed that the N33,000 monthly stipend given to Corps members should not be scrapped as graduates need it as a form of capital.

We noted the following reactions:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Everywhere red’ — Nigerian Crypto traders decry Bitcoin plunge

Buba Marwa

Twitter users on Monday proved that their commendations for good leadership knew neither tribe nor religion as they hailed the Buba Marwa-led NDLEA for its success so far in dealing with drug barons in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) boss, Marwa had recently impressed Nigeria after his agency supervised the interception of a Brazil-based drug kingpin, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, at the Lagos Airport, with N8billion worth of cocaine and $24,000 bribe offered to compromise investigations.

Marwa after commending his team at the MMIA Command for successfully following up with the lead to the case, said: “I have warned that we’ll henceforth not only go after the traffickers but with the same vigour target the cartels and the kingpins that operate them; the latest arrest is a clear confirmation that we’ll match our words with action and that we’ll come for those who will not back out of the criminal trade, wherever they are hiding pushing instruments of death through our borders to destroy the lives of our youths.”

This triggered reactions from Nigerians who have compared his competence to that of the late Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

Many also called on the President and other heads of departments and agencies to follow suit.

See reactions below.

Peter Obi

A former aide to former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, started an online poll on Monday for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential hopefuls.

The list which featured Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Yahaya Bello and David Umahi has been considered inconsequential by Nigerians due to the exclusion of former Vice Presidential aspirant, under the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi.

Although, the polls saw Atiku Abubakar take the lead with 51percent, followed by Umahi with 33%, Tinubu with 12% and Bello with 4%, Nigerians queried the exclusion of Peter Obi, whom many argued would be a more competent candidate.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...