SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians hail Marwa's NDLEA, react massively to Reps' plan to scrap NYSC | Ripples Nigeria

Social media users in Nigeria have shown their support for a Bill that is currently before the House of Representatives, proposing the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The Bill titled, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill 2020, sponsored by Hon. Awaji-Inombeke Dagomie Abiante representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal constituency of Rivers State, has been considered by many as one long overdue.

The lawmaker, while presenting the Bill cited incessant killings, kidnapping, accidents, general insecurity and labour exploitation of Corps members by employees as some of the reasons for his position.

He further noted that the purpose of the one-year compulsory national service inaugurated in May 1973 by the then Military Head of State, Major General Yakubu Gowon, which was to foster and promote national unity after the Nigerian Civil War, had now been defeated as Corps members are now posted to their geopolitical zones due to security challenges.

Most Nigerians who expressed support for the discontinuation of the scheme have also proposed that the N33,000 monthly stipend given to Corps members should not be scrapped as graduates need it as a form of capital.

We noted the following reactions:

I think they're scrapping it cos of the money and not the activities. Maybe they don't want to pay anymore. — Call me Edugow of PH (@CEdugow) May 24, 2021

If they scrap jamb how would they say snake abi python swallow millions again — Onye Ana Agba Nkili 1 Na Obosi (@naijaplayboi) May 24, 2021

People will visit anywhere they can get value…Value can be tourism, job opportunities, marriage , relationships, conferences, etc. NYSC is not necessary for that. NYSC took me to only one state. I have been to over 70% of the states in Nigeria for the reasons I mentioned. — Qulpal (@Qulpal) May 24, 2021

You got the point baba — Rayzer (@TownRapper) May 24, 2021

For the umpteenth time, the NYSC Scheme is top tier level of primitivity. This thing should have been left in the medieval era. The world is evolving, but they're busy doing "Left Right, Left about turn" How does that even impact the country? Absolute waste of time! — KACHI👑👑 (@Gaptooth_Queen) May 24, 2021

I’m all for scraping NYSC and all but if the government doesn’t come up with something that can ensure that young grads go dey see steady income then Nigeria will be worse off without NYSC.

From my few months serving, that 33k dey save many lives😂 — Ebuka (@ebuka_mic) May 24, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Everywhere red’ — Nigerian Crypto traders decry Bitcoin plunge

Buba Marwa

Twitter users on Monday proved that their commendations for good leadership knew neither tribe nor religion as they hailed the Buba Marwa-led NDLEA for its success so far in dealing with drug barons in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) boss, Marwa had recently impressed Nigeria after his agency supervised the interception of a Brazil-based drug kingpin, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, at the Lagos Airport, with N8billion worth of cocaine and $24,000 bribe offered to compromise investigations.

Marwa after commending his team at the MMIA Command for successfully following up with the lead to the case, said: “I have warned that we’ll henceforth not only go after the traffickers but with the same vigour target the cartels and the kingpins that operate them; the latest arrest is a clear confirmation that we’ll match our words with action and that we’ll come for those who will not back out of the criminal trade, wherever they are hiding pushing instruments of death through our borders to destroy the lives of our youths.”

This triggered reactions from Nigerians who have compared his competence to that of the late Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

Many also called on the President and other heads of departments and agencies to follow suit.

See reactions below.

We have to give it to Buba Marwa, since he came on board, the NDLEA has been ruthless. However, for how long do we rely on a strong personalities before institutions work. There lies in our problem! — Bukky Afolabi (@TheBukkyAfolabi) May 24, 2021

So Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) makes #NDLEA looks like a newly established agency. More offensive action is needed against illicit drugs’ production laboratories and farms because of the threat they pose to Nigeria’s national security. — UNCLE DEJI (@DejiAdesogan) May 24, 2021

Buba Marwa is doing the lord's work but how do ppl have resource to buy cocaine in this buhari economy!!😩 https://t.co/nwIjjeZS8O — Ogá vineyard🐧 (@Gbubemi_nani) May 24, 2021

Buba Marwa led NDLEA are doing an amazing job. — Habibti❤ (@_____Fatimah__) May 24, 2021

If all head of the agencies can function and act like Buba Marwa then we can have strong institutions in Nigeria. 😂😅 — Aly Bunxa (@BunzaAly) May 24, 2021

Nigerians celebrate leaders who are competent in what they do. No matter where you come from, if you are competent, we celebrate you.

That is why we celebrate Buba marwa. Man is on top of his game. Lagos

Ibadan — Dr SOLUTION (@DrIdiokOfficial) May 24, 2021

Peter Obi

A former aide to former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, started an online poll on Monday for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential hopefuls.

The list which featured Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Yahaya Bello and David Umahi has been considered inconsequential by Nigerians due to the exclusion of former Vice Presidential aspirant, under the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi.

Although, the polls saw Atiku Abubakar take the lead with 51percent, followed by Umahi with 33%, Tinubu with 12% and Bello with 4%, Nigerians queried the exclusion of Peter Obi, whom many argued would be a more competent candidate.

See reactions below:

All of these candidate should getat. What's the difference between all of them? Where is Moghalu, Akinwunmi and Adeshina? Look, Nigeria needs a reputable technocrats who understands how macroeconomy works and how to manage a battered economy, not politicians or racketeers. — Ògbeni Jack Sparrow (@Eniwaiyedaran85) May 24, 2021

That would be perfect if he was included in this list. — Helen Ibrahim (@HelenIbrahim20) May 24, 2021

You need Jesus. 🙆🏾‍♀️😊 — Eno Obong 🇳🇬🇵🇬🇬🇧 (@IbNaijapikin) May 24, 2021

You sabi person — Ibrahim Oko Amina (@ibroaye1) May 24, 2021

Peter obi will make a good president cause of his time as governor ? Lol if it’s by that one fashola would have been our own Abraham Lincoln na — Always Wilding (@__Wilder) May 24, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions