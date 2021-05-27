I will bequeath a better Nigeria for future generations – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday he would bequeath a better Nigeria for the present and future generations in the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this when he hosted some children as part of activities marking this year’s Children’s Day at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement read: “As part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

“The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake,’ a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

“Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: ‘Bye-bye, see you next year.”

