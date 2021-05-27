BREAKING: President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
BREAKING: President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.
This follows the death in an crash on May 21 of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.
Maj Gen. Yahaya is a former General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, codenamed Operation HADIN KAI.
READ ALSO: ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s jabs at Mbaka
The President’s decree was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who said, “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff”.
By, Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...