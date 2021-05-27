BREAKING: President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

This follows the death in an crash on May 21 of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Maj Gen. Yahaya is a former General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, codenamed Operation HADIN KAI.

The President’s decree was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who said, “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff”.

By, Mayowa Oladeji

