Wike threatens former gov, Aliyu, says he'll "flog hell out of him" (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has threatened the former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, for calling him a dictator, saying he would “flog the hell out of him”.

Wike made the threat in a video that has gone viral, saying no congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been held in Niger State because of Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies.

Aliyu had in an interview last weekend, allegedly said a certain “dictator in Rivers State” was behind the travails of the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, because of a “personal ambition to either become Vice President or a political godfather.”

Reacting, Wike accused Aliyu of being a political liability that worked against the party in 2015.

But Wike, in the now viral video threatened, saying “Aliyu thinks that it was that time they were moving around saying they were fighting PDP, I’ll flog hell out of him.”

By Victor Uzoho

