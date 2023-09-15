Five women die as container crushes bus in Anambra

At least five women died when a container crushed a commercial bus in Anambra State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

He said the container fell off a trailer and crushed the nearby bus along the Nteje-Awka Road at 7:30 a.m., on Friday.

The FRSC official said: “The fatal crash involved two unidentified drivers of a Mistibushi L300 commercial bus with registration number XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number T-19094LA.

“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles were heading to different locations; one to Awka and the other to Onitsha.

READ ALSO: FRSC blames ‘human error’ for Lagos container accident

“When the vehicles got to the bad spot at the same time, and due to the weight of the container, it fell on the bus.”

“10 persons – three male adults and seven female adults – were involved in the crash.

“Five women were killed. Two men and two women sustained injuries, while one man was rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team took the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, while the dead victims were taken to Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before the bodies were deposited at New Jerusalem Mortuary in Nteje.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now