Metro
Five women die as container crushes bus in Anambra
At least five women died when a container crushed a commercial bus in Anambra State on Friday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
He said the container fell off a trailer and crushed the nearby bus along the Nteje-Awka Road at 7:30 a.m., on Friday.
The FRSC official said: “The fatal crash involved two unidentified drivers of a Mistibushi L300 commercial bus with registration number XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number T-19094LA.
“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles were heading to different locations; one to Awka and the other to Onitsha.
READ ALSO: FRSC blames ‘human error’ for Lagos container accident
“When the vehicles got to the bad spot at the same time, and due to the weight of the container, it fell on the bus.”
“10 persons – three male adults and seven female adults – were involved in the crash.
“Five women were killed. Two men and two women sustained injuries, while one man was rescued unhurt.
“The FRSC rescue team took the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, while the dead victims were taken to Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before the bodies were deposited at New Jerusalem Mortuary in Nteje.”
