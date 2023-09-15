Police in FCT confirms arrest of NURTW president, 21 others over alleged killing

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa, and 21 others, including three national officers of the union.

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, those arrested have been charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance and conducts likely to cause breach of peace.

They were arrested and detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, and subsequently moved to the facility of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as abattoir, located in Guzape, Abuja.

Adeh, while confirming the arrest on Thursday night, revealed that the suspects would be charged to court following conclusion of police investigation.

“The NURTW president was arrested alongside 21 others. They’re being charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance, and conducts likely to cause breach of peace. They’ll be arraigned in court once investigation is concluded,” Adeh revealed.

It would be recalled that at least one person was reported dead during clashes by factions of NURTW in Abuja on Tuesday.

