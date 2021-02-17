Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested
A top commander of Hisbah, the Kano State Islamic police that enforces the provisions of the state Shariah law, has been arrested after he was caught with a married woman in a hotel room in Kano metropolis, the state capital.
In most cases they arrest unmarried people caught in hotels and people breaking Sharia laws and even destroy truck loads of alcoholic drinks.
The Hisbah police have in the past punished those who are indecently dressed and young people with haircuts considered immoral in Islam.
According to a report aired on Freedom FM, Kano, the top commander, who is in charge of arrest of prostitutes and beggars in the state, was seen in a hotel in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis with a married woman.
Although his name was not immediately mentioned, he was described only as police chief when the matter came up on Freedom FM’s popular magazine programme “Inda Ranka”.
According to the report, the arrested commander was taken into custody after the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair filed complaints.
The Kano Hisbah Commander, Muhammed Haruna, while describing the incident as unfortunate, said a two-man committee has been established to investigate the matter, the radio station reported.
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, following a landing incident.
FAAN’s general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.
It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM while officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.
Senate wants stricter enforcement of Fiscal Responsibility Act to control expenditures by MDAs
The Senate on Tuesday, February 16, urged the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to ensure adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) on generation and spending of government revenue by government agencies.
Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance made the call at the screening of Mr Victor Muruakor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of FRC Chairman.
Adeola said the FRC was established as a watchdog on revenue-generating agencies.
“You are supposed to keep a tab on all expenditure of all government agencies,” Adeola said.
He, however, decried the non-composition of the FRC board in accordance with the Act establishing the FRC.
“There should be representatives from each of the six geo-political zones as well as a representative of Civil Society Organisations among others,” he said.
He said the eventual confirmation of the nominee as substantive Chairman of FRC would only make him a sole administrator which was not the norm.
He said the committee would make contact with the presidency on the need to have a full board for the commission.
Muruakor said his eventual confirmation would give additional confidence to the activities of the FRC.
He urged the senate to review the FRA act to further strengthen the commission for effective discharge of its duties.
“We ask the parliament to assist us in looking at the act, the second, third assembly looked at the act, the fourth assembly is taking a look at it again.
“There is a need to ensure punishment when the act is violated, that is our key challenge and that will answer most of the issues we are talking about.
“If the act is reviewed, we can fund the FRA and adequately run our activities,” he said.
Muruakor, who had been in acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission for over four years, said the commission under his watch had made some giant strides.
Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
More than 100 students and some teachers of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, the former school of Senator Shehu Sani, have been kidnapped by bandits who invaded the school on Tuesday night.
The armed bandits reportedly stormed the school in military uniforms and shot sporadically before abducting the victims.
Reacting to the invasion of his alma mata by the bandits, Sen Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator who took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to condemn the attack, called on the state government and security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the criminals.
In the tweet, Sani said the school principal called to inform him that some bandits had invaded the school and abducted the students and some teachers.
”Early hours of this morning, armed bandits stormed the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, my alma mata, and abducted some students and staff family members. I just spoke to the principal.
”The images and video clips of the victims of the kidnapping in Niger State which include women, children and infants is pure evil and tragic.
“The confidence and audacity of the heavily armed bandits reflects the tumors the government must urgently treat in order to save the nation,” he tweeted.
A statement by the Niger State police command stated that tracing of the bandits’ movement has commenced with the Nigerian Air Force deploying its aircraft to aid the cause, while the police and other security agencies have also joined in the search for the abducted students and teachers.
