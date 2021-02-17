Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested | Ripples Nigeria

A top commander of Hisbah, the Kano State Islamic police that enforces the provisions of the state Shariah law, has been arrested after he was caught with a married woman in a hotel room in Kano metropolis, the state capital.

In most cases they arrest unmarried people caught in hotels and people breaking Sharia laws and even destroy truck loads of alcoholic drinks.

The Hisbah police have in the past punished those who are indecently dressed and young people with haircuts considered immoral in Islam.

According to a report aired on Freedom FM, Kano, the top commander, who is in charge of arrest of prostitutes and beggars in the state, was seen in a hotel in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis with a married woman.

Although his name was not immediately mentioned, he was described only as police chief when the matter came up on Freedom FM’s popular magazine programme “Inda Ranka”.

According to the report, the arrested commander was taken into custody after the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair filed complaints.

The Kano Hisbah Commander, Muhammed Haruna, while describing the incident as unfortunate, said a two-man committee has been established to investigate the matter, the radio station reported.

