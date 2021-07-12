Metro
Kano Hisbah Board arrests five men for alleged homosexuality
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested five men for alleged homosexuality at Sheka Barde, Kumbotso local government area of the state.
The Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, on Monday in Kano.
He said the men were arrested following reports by residents of the area.
He said: “All the suspects confirmed to be above 20 years of age were apprehended during a special raid on July 11.”
Ibn-Sina decried the men’s action and thanked members of the community and security agencies for their cooperation and support toward the arrest of the quintet.
He said the men would be charged to court and charged youths to eschew all immoral practices.
