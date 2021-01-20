Kano Hisbah arrests 19 women over alleged immorality. 

The Kano state Hisbah board on Wednesday arrested 19 women over alleged immorality in Kano metropolis.

This was revealed by the commandant of the board, Dr Haruna Ibn-Sina, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, who said all 19 suspects were female and aged above 20 years.

He revealed that the women were arrested over involvement with intoxicants and illegal drugs at Nasarawa park and green restaurant along Ahmadu Bello Way.

According to him, the State government had earlier placed a ban on the activities of events centers and hangout spots across the state as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “18 of the suspects are first-timers offenders, while the remaining one had once been arrested,”.

Ibrahim also said that the first offenders have been reunited with their families while the second time offender will be thoroughly counseled

