SocialMediaTrends: Hisbah’s sanction on Black Friday ads; tension over ASUU-FG meeting

Social Media users lent their voices to quite a number of issues unrelated to national politics. These issues made top trends on Friday.

Hisbah

Kano state Sharia police, Hisbah addressed a “Letter of Notofication” to Cool FM Kano, banning the radio station from ‘Black Friday’ sales promotion in the predominantly Muslim state.

According to the letter signed by the Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali on behalf of the Commander-General of Kano Hisbah board, the notice was in response to complaints from faithfuls who regarded tagging Friday as black derogatory to their holy day of worship.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day “Black Friday” with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah corps will be around for surveillance purpose with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state” the letter read in part.

Twitter users criticized the move as they questioned the rationale behind banning a globally recognized sales day to push religious narratives. Nigerians also mocked the content of the letter for bearing grammatical blunders.

Friday is our sacred day of prayer as Muslims.Whatever colour is added to it doesn’t matter.Hisbah’s threats against the phrase’Black Friday’ is nonsensical.They should focus on the killings and kidnappings going on in their domains.Their services are needed in the battlefield. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 27, 2020

What kind of disgrace is this?

The Muslims that are being killed don't matter, it is Friday that matters? Are we not black so what is wrong in having a black Friday?

A glorious BLACK FRIDAY where you get goods at reduced price. Isn't that giving?

Isn't giving out part of Islam? pic.twitter.com/FoDYmRbXgh — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 27, 2020

3 in One From Hisbah. 1; Manger

2; Letter of Notofication

3; …. requested to stop the calling the day as Black Friday. Lord Lugard it will not be well with you wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/kXszIdLyGW — PEACE ANWURÌ (@59Tushbabe) November 27, 2020

"The Manger" at Cool FM after reading Hisbsh's Letter of Notofication. pic.twitter.com/F5pkf7Dvdt — That Hybrid Guy (@Zuronye) November 27, 2020

It's no news the core north has decided to be the standard of a religion that was handed over to them and hence ruining themselves. Hmm it's well — Mharteens (@martins_olams) November 27, 2020

Lord Luggard: Finally, I can have a whole week of rest without dragging

Kano Hisbah Board : LETTER OF NOTOFICATION

Me: pic.twitter.com/mymvXkgOwx — Adelabu Ayodeji (@Da87Capo) November 27, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Adesina’s defense of Gowon, Youths’ call for end to bad govt & more

#asuustrike

The possible outcome of the meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government kept most Nigerian youths on the edge for the greater part of Friday.

The academic body had earlier announced that it was in a closed door meeting with the Federal government finalizing talks to end the eight month old strike and urged Nigerians to stay updated.

Some Tweeps have been more optimistic than others on the matter.

The only loser between ASUU and FG over the strike issue is the student….. Wasted time,lodge rent, emotional trauma and so on…. Las las after asuu collect this money they will still request for our school fees… Please the school fees is for what reason#asuustrike — Smartunez (@Smartunez1) November 27, 2020

don't forget that this is Nigeria…

Asuu strikes is one of the things considered before choosing a course to study…

I remember 2013 Strikes…. School taya me that period — 🇳🇬mrGREAT Osas🇳🇬 (@mrGreat_Louis) November 27, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions