Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Hisbah’s sanction on Black Friday ads; tension over ASUU-FG meeting

November 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Social Media users lent their voices to quite a number of issues unrelated to national politics. These issues made top trends on Friday.

Hisbah

Kano state Sharia police, Hisbah addressed a “Letter of Notofication” to Cool FM Kano, banning the radio station from ‘Black Friday’ sales promotion in the predominantly Muslim state.

According to the letter signed by the Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali on behalf of the Commander-General of Kano Hisbah board, the notice was in response to complaints from faithfuls who regarded tagging Friday as black derogatory to their holy day of worship.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day “Black Friday” with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah corps will be around for surveillance purpose with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state” the letter read in part.

Twitter users criticized the move as they questioned the rationale behind banning a globally recognized sales day to push religious narratives. Nigerians also mocked the content of the letter for bearing grammatical blunders.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Adesina’s defense of Gowon, Youths’ call for end to bad govt & more

#asuustrike

The possible outcome of the meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government kept most Nigerian youths on the edge for the greater part of Friday.

The academic body had earlier announced that it was in a closed door meeting with the Federal government finalizing talks to end the eight month old strike and urged Nigerians to stay updated.

Some Tweeps have been more optimistic than others on the matter.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */