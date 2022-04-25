RAMADAN: Kano Hisbah talks tough, warns beer makers

Kano State Hisbah Board has warned beer markers, and sellers in the country to stay away from Kano State or be ready to deal with the financial losses.

The Board’s Commander-General, Harun Sina, gave the warning while announcing it had recorded a huge success by impounding not less than 250 cartons of beer and other intoxicants over the weekend.

Sina, disclosed that the board was able to achieve the feat while inspecting two loaded vehicles, with assorted beer consignment, including other intoxicants, with their identity concealed, to ease their smuggle into the state.

Sani stated that the agency had intensified its campaigns and advocacy visits to enlighten the public about the dangers of engaging in condemnable activities.

He commended the Head of the Anti-intoxicants unit and his team for their relentless efforts in scuttling the distribution of beer and other harmful drugs in the state.

Read also: Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested

Earlier, the Head of the Anti-intoxicants unit, Jamilu Yakasai, said they successfully arrested 12 vehicles suspected to be used in smuggling beer into Kano during Ramadan.

He disclosed that over 250 cartons of the impounded beer were in their custody.

Yakasai emphasised that the unit would not relent in its efforts to stamp out beer consumption in Kano.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now