Kogi tribunal adjourns hearing of petition challenging Gov Ododo’s election till April 1

The Kogi State election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the petition challenging Governor Usman Ododo’s victory in last year’s poll till April 1.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Kogi, Murtala Ajaka, is challenging the outcome of the November 11, 2023 election over alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise.

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, fixed the date after six witnesses of SDP gave their evidence and were cross-examined by the defence counsel.

At the resumed hearing, the six witnesses gave testimonies contrary to their depositions on oath and confirmed that they were not polling agents as stipulated by law, but voters.

In his evidence, Yakubu Dahiru, the 10th prosecution witness, who was confronted with the contradictions between his claims and depositions during cross-examination, said he was suffering from an eye problem and could not see for about a year.

However, Dahiru claimed to have written his witness deposition.

Another witness, Isah AbdulGaniu from Okene Local Government Area, who told the tribunal that he was a fashion designer, said he was neither a member of the SDP nor a polling agent.

He denied knowledge of Form DCE-41 which was part of his deposition.

While some of the witnesses denied averments in their depositions, some claimed they made mistakes when it was found during cross-examination that what they said in court was different from what they submitted.

The witnesses said they dictated the statement to their lawyers and later crammed it before coming to the tribunal.

After the 6th witness concluded his evidence, the petitioners’ lawyer, Pius Akubo (SAN) asked for an adjournment of the hearing.

The tribunal consequently adjourned the sitting till April 1 for the continuation of hearing.

