EFCC arrests impostor for alleged N500,000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected imposter for allegedly posing as its officer to defraud members of the public.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Thursday in Illorin, the suspect was arrested following a report on his criminal activities.

He said the suspect obtained N500,000 from one Mrs. Khadizah Abdullahi, a parent of the two suspects held in EFCC’s custody over alleged internet fraud.

The spokesman was however silent on the identity of the suspect.

Oyewale said: “Intelligence report which was found to be credible led to the arrest of the suspect on March 27 at the General Hospital, Taiwo-Oke area of Ilorin.

“Abdullahi had said she became agitated when the suspect failed to have her two sons held in custody by the EFCC released on bail to her as promised.

“Firstly, she said she went through the same security screening while at the EFCC office with the suspect, a situation that made her wonder why it should be so if truly he was an officer of the commission.

“She also noticed that while in the EFCC office to perfect the ‘phony bail’, the self-styled EFCC staff neither received nor gave salutes or compliments to fellow officers, as compliments are a tradition in all security and law enforcement agencies.

“She added that rather than have her sons released to her, the suspect took her to a location outside the office to receive the said sum of N500,000 and demanded more money to perfect the bail.”

