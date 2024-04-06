Bobrisky’s lawyer reacts after court adjourns crossdresser’s case

Ayo Olumofin, the lawyer representing crossdresser Idris Okuneye, commonly known in social circles as Bobrisky, has reacted after his client was convicted for abusing the naira.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, convicted Bobrisky on Friday, of mutilation of the naira after he pleaded guilty to the charges of abuse of naira.

The judge found the defendant guilty after reviewing the case’s circumstances.

Judge Awogboro postponed ruling on the case until Tuesday, April 9, 2024, following Bobrisky’s guilty plea to a four-count indictment filed by the EFCC.

Additionally, the judge ruled that the guilty person be kept in the EFCC’s custody pending sentencing.

While reacting to the court ruling, the defendant’s counsel, Ayo Olumofin, noted that by the relevant provisions of the Criminal Justice Act, the court will not impose maximum punishment on his client.

He said; “There is no striking out. She pleaded guilty. The court is the master of the court. So there is nothing we can do about the adjournment. But we cited the relevant section to the honourable court that Idris is a first offender and by the relevant provisions of the Criminal Justice Act, the court will not impose maximum punishment on her

“What is the punishment? Six months or N50,000 fine. EFCC has considered the fine, and they have even accepted the defendant’s request to stop the abuse of Naira. We are not pained. The honourable court is the master of the court,” Olumofin added.

