Entertainment
Bobrisky disowns ailing young man who fell sick after tattooing the transvestite on his body
Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye has preferred to distance himself from the young man who took ill after acquiring a tattoo of the controversial transvestite on his body.
The young man identified as Lord Caster became a social media sensation in 2021 when he acquired a tattoo of the renowned transvestite.
At the time, Bobrisky acknowledged the fan’s demeanour and even approved of it by inviting him over to his house to reward him with cash.
One year later, Lord Caster revealed he has been struck with a strange ailment.
Read also:Transvestite Bobrisky longs for kids, in search of surrogate mother
According to Caster, he has been battling a rare kind of disease as a result of the chemicals from the tattoo.
He further appealed to Bobrisky to forgive him for switching sides at the time and joining the camp of Bobrisky’s rival, James Brown.
The young man who looked really ill, pleaded with the Nigerian male Barbie to fulfil the promise he made whilst acknowledging the tattoo drawn for him.
He added that the cross-dresser should give him a second chance and help him.
Watch the video below;
Please help beg bobrisky for him.🥺 pic.twitter.com/JyHMGZGtpR
— 𝗥𝗶𝘁𝗮🌴 (@gudgrlriri) September 29, 2022
Reacting to this, Bobrisky went live on Instagram to make it clear that he has no hand in whatever happens to the young man because he never forced anyone to make a tattoo of him.
Watch the video below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...