Bobrisky disowns ailing young man who fell sick after tattooing the transvestite on his body

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye has preferred to distance himself from the young man who took ill after acquiring a tattoo of the controversial transvestite on his body.

The young man identified as Lord Caster became a social media sensation in 2021 when he acquired a tattoo of the renowned transvestite.

At the time, Bobrisky acknowledged the fan’s demeanour and even approved of it by inviting him over to his house to reward him with cash.

One year later, Lord Caster revealed he has been struck with a strange ailment.

According to Caster, he has been battling a rare kind of disease as a result of the chemicals from the tattoo.

He further appealed to Bobrisky to forgive him for switching sides at the time and joining the camp of Bobrisky’s rival, James Brown.

The young man who looked really ill, pleaded with the Nigerian male Barbie to fulfil the promise he made whilst acknowledging the tattoo drawn for him.

He added that the cross-dresser should give him a second chance and help him.

Please help beg bobrisky for him.🥺 pic.twitter.com/JyHMGZGtpR — 𝗥𝗶𝘁𝗮🌴 (@gudgrlriri) September 29, 2022

Reacting to this, Bobrisky went live on Instagram to make it clear that he has no hand in whatever happens to the young man because he never forced anyone to make a tattoo of him.

