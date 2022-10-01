Chizzy, Rachael eliminated as Big Brother Naija’s riders

Chizzy and Rachael will not be in the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition on Sunday.

The two contestants who were introduced as riders in the third week of the competition were evicted from the seventh edition of the reality show on Friday night.

Equally, departing from the competition during the wee hours of today leaves just six housemates to compete for the grand prize.

Read also: Big Brother Naija alumnus, Pere Egbi, predicts Level Up winner

Listen to both riders speak about their respective experiences in the competition.

The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize include- Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann and Adekunle.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up grand finale will be coming up on Sunday, October 2.

The winner of the competition will be going home with a grand prize worth N100 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now