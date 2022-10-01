Entertainment
Chizzy, Rachael eliminated as Big Brother Naija’s riders
Chizzy and Rachael will not be in the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition on Sunday.
The two contestants who were introduced as riders in the third week of the competition were evicted from the seventh edition of the reality show on Friday night.
Equally, departing from the competition during the wee hours of today leaves just six housemates to compete for the grand prize.
Listen to both riders speak about their respective experiences in the competition.
The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize include- Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann and Adekunle.
The Big Brother Naija Level Up grand finale will be coming up on Sunday, October 2.
The winner of the competition will be going home with a grand prize worth N100 million.
