BBNaija: ‘Edo triplets’ go to war. Other highlights from Week 8 of Level Up season

The eighth week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition was not short of drama. Though there was a bit of confusion at the commencement of the week following the unveiling of Level 3 during the eviction show on Sunday, September 11, fans have accepted that the organizers of the show know better.

Pertaining to the unveiling of Level 3, the reception was initially negative from viewers and social media commentators as it was perceived as clumsy and unnecessary.

Ripples Nigeria reported that three housemates- Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy were eliminated from the show during the live eviction show, however, they will be transcending to Level 3.

Viewers and fans of the show questioned the essence of the new level.

“Why were the eliminated housemates still on the show for another week?” some social media commentators asked. Some even referred to the unfair elimination of Amaka from the show.

The convener of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made an attempt to shed light upon what the Level 3 concept was about.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates were no longer in the game for the N100m grand prize but they were to be retained as Big Brother’s guests until the 18th of September at the very least.

He noted that the evicted housemates will participate in all the activities (diary sessions, tasks) but they are still not real housemates and cannot win the prize.

Interestingly, the decision of Big Brother Naija organizers to keep the eliminated contestants in the house gave the viewers some fascinating content.

Here are some of the major highlights from week 8.

Chomzy discusses Phyna, Groovy’s betrayal of Beauty

Phyna, who is currently the Head of House paid Level 3 residents a visit alongside Groovy. It was at this moment that Chomzy decided to divulge what she had been bottling inside.

According to Chomzy, a former Head of House herself, Groovy and Phyna betrayed Beauty by entering into a relationship following her unfortunate disqualification. It would be recalled that Beauty was kicked out of the show in its opening weeks after receiving three strikes for unruly behaviour.

Chomzy insisted that the Phyna and Groovy relationship was a huge betrayal to disqualified housemate Beauty.

In their defence, Phyna recalled conversations she had with Amaka regarding Beauty’s attitude to Groovy. Groovy also shared that he and Beauty had broken up after their infamous fight that later spurred her disqualification from the show and owed her no “loyalty.”

Watch the moment below.

As stated earlier, the inclusion of the eliminated housemates in this week’s episode gave viewers something to talk about.

‘Edo triplets’ sisterhood seems to have dissolved

The Edo triplets in Big Brother Naija Level Up include- Phyna, Chichi and Rachel.

Things degenerated into a heated argument between Chichi and Rachel on Friday evening after the latter recalled Wednesday night’s movie date situation that saw Biggie issue Chichi the exclusive pass that they both paid for.

According to Rachel, Hermes and Chichi connived to discuss who truly deserved the movie ticket.

Read also: BBNaija: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn up for eviction

With Chichi and Rachel’s feud, this could leave Phyna to decide who she would align with going forward.

Watch the moment of madness below.

Chi Chi vs Rachel Wait…If Hermes was the one who made the mistake about the movie date, why is she taking it out on Chi Chi ? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Alf3XCFTD4 — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) September 16, 2022

Phyna fights popular couple, Bella, Sheggz over food

Phyna engaged in an altercation with Big Brother Naija Level Up resident lovers, Sheggz and Bella.

The couple engaged in the bout with the current HOH over food on Tuesday morning.

The aforementioned housemates got into another heated fight over Chomzy and Eloswag’s pre-eviction food.

Things got complicated with the housemates after Phyna tried to shut Bella up for rehashing Monday night’s conversation about taking Chomzy and Eloswag‘s food.

The argument worsened after Sheggz weighed in to defend Phyna’s comment about Bella’s upbringing.

Watch the moment below.

https://twitter.com/MimiSagoe/status/1569668457750306816?s=20&t=tTw0vpuDVeArMcWdL2vvOQ

Defending the babes: Sheggz, Groovy confront each other following Phyna, Bella’s altercation

Groovy defended his girlfriend, Phyna after standing up to Bella and Sheggz‘s challenge during the early hours of Tuesday, September 13.

The confrontation between the current head of the house, Phyna and the popular couple, Bella and Sheggz escalated quickly and it required the intervention of Phyna’s love interest, Groovy.

Since Groovy could not exchange words with Bella due to his chivalrous nature, he decided to face Sheggz instead. Both men used to hold each other in high regard, albeit, at this moment, they were split seconds away from throwing punches.

Read their heated exchange below.

Groovy: If you feel your personality is better than mine, why are they always checking you???

Sheggz: You’re a fake n*gga

Groovy: Likewise bro

Sheggz: You’re fake nigga bro. I might be rude but I’m not fake

Groovy: You’re fake and you’re dumb. As well as you will be saying sh!t. You say shit. Why is he calling me fake?

Sheggz: I expect more. I’m not cool with it

Groovy to Sheggz: If you are not cool bro this is the door

Watch the various segments below.

Doyin, Allysyn bury the hatchet

It was earlier established that Doyin was demoted (or elevated) to Level 3 following her official eviction from the show on Sunday.

She and her former ‘bestie’, Allysyn, have decided to bury the hatchet at least before she leaves the show for good. This segment was also one of the major pecks of the inclusion of the evicted contestants in this week’s program.

After Doyin’s return from Level 3, she was furious at her bestie for not receiving her in the way that she had expected after she was perceived to have been evicted.

Doyin confronted Allysyn, who was not having it and walked out.

After both parties cooled off, they had a decent conversation and both apologized for their behaviour, as they admit it was uncalled for.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now