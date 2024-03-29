KFC Nigeria in panic mode after ‘no wheelchair allowed’ incident

KFC Nigeria is scrambling to mend fences after a public apology to Adebola Daniel, son of former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel.

Mr. Daniel, who uses a wheelchair, took to social media to accuse the Lagos airport branch of KFC of discriminatory treatment. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about accessibility and inclusion within Nigerian businesses.

Details of the Allegation

Daniel’s tweets outlined a frustrating experience where he felt unwelcome and unable to access the restaurant due to a lack of proper disability accommodations.

His post read, “Never has this been more true than it has ever been today when I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced. To think that this happened at an international brand, @kfc, @kfcnigeria, at an international airport, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is unthinkable.”

He explained that as they were about to sit, a lady who is “apparently the manager,” called out loudly, “No wheelchairs allowed.”

This incident highlights the real-world challenges faced by people with disabilities in navigating public spaces.

Read Also: Soldiers’ Killing: It’s illegal for military to declare civilian suspects wanted, Falana says

KFC’s Response and Public Reaction

KFC Nigeria responded swiftly with a public apology on their social media channels. They expressed regret for the distress caused and pledged to take swift action. The apology included a commitment to mandatory sensitivity training for staff and a review of accessibility measures at their branches.

While apologising via its verified X handle, @kfcnigeria, on Thursday, the food outlet said it had “embarked on efforts to address the situation,” adding that it “deeply regrets the frustration and distress experienced by our guests and extends sincere apologies to those affected.”

The statement read in part, “KFC is unwavering in our stance against bias or discrimination in any form, with inclusivity and respect as non-negotiable pillars of our values. In response, we are urgently implementing inclusion training for all our employees. This incident is not reflective of our standards, and we will act swiftly to rectify it”.

Although KFC had tendered a “sincere apology” to Daniel via its verified X handle on Thursday, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, said it “strongly condemns any form of discrimination against consumers, especially those based on disability,” describing the alleged action as “not only unlawful but also inhumane and contrary to the values that we, as a society, hold dear.”

The FCCPC added that it would continue to “work closely with relevant authorities to ensure appropriate redress for the aggrieved consumer in this case, as well as ensure that the KFC outlet in question takes full responsibility for its actions.”

Beyond KFC: A Systemic Issue

This incident exposes a broader issue of accessibility in Nigeria. While legislation like the 2018 Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act exists, enforcement remains a challenge. Many public and private spaces lack basic infrastructure to cater to people with disabilities.

Looking Ahead: KFC’s Path to Regaining Trust

The effectiveness of KFC’s apology hinges on concrete actions. Implementing the promised sensitivity training and accessibility reviews will be crucial. Transparency regarding the training content and accessibility upgrades will be key to regaining public trust.

The KFC incident serves as a teachable moment for businesses operating in Nigeria. It highlights the importance of proactive measures to ensure inclusivity. Beyond apologies, a genuine commitment to accessibility will be vital for businesses to avoid similar public backlash in the future. Whether KFC emerges from this incident with a strengthened reputation for inclusivity remains to be seen. Their actions in the coming months will be closely watched.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now