NDLEA arrests physically-challenged drug dealer in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a physically-challenged drug dealer, Godwin Emuneyin, for alleged involvement in illegal drug deals.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Emuneyin was arrested at Afuze, headquarters of Owan East local government area of Edo State on November 7.

The suspect, according to the spokesman, was caught in possession of methamphetamine and Indian hemp.

Babafemi said: “At the time of his arrest, a wooden box containing 18 pinches of methamphetamine and 71 wraps of Indian hemp were recovered from Emuneyin.

“In another operation in Edo, NDLEA operatives recovered 42 bags of Indian hemp weighing 480kg from a camp in Aviosi Forest in Owan West LGA on November 6.

“In Utese Forest in Ovia North East LGA, NDLEA recovered 231.5kg of Indian hemp and destroyed 0.778960 hectares of the weed on November 6.

“In Adamawa, operatives intercepted a Toyota Corolla car on Ngurore-Yola Road on November 9 with 30,899 Tramadol pills in 225mg and 100mg concealed in its body compartments.”

