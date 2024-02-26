Mambilla $6bn fraud: Court adjourns hearing in Agunloye’s application to March 4

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, on Monday, adjourned the hearing in the preliminary objection filed by a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, till March 4.

Agunloye in the application filed by his counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), is challenging the powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute him for infractions in the $ 6 billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba State.

He also sought an order restraining the anti-graft agency from prosecuting or further prosecuting the instant charge against him.

The ex-minister argued that the commission lacked both investigative and prosecutorial powers under Sections 6, 7, and 46 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

Agunloye, who served as a minister in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, was arraigned by the EFCC on a seven-count charge of forgery, disobedience of presidential order, and corruption.

The commission alleged that the defendant awarded a contract for the construction of a 3,960Megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The EFCC added that its operatives traced some suspicious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited to the former minister’s accounts.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie had on February 12 declined to hear the preliminary objection on the ground that it was not ripe for hearing.

