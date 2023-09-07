Ex-Kogi deputy governor, Awoniyi, resigns from PDP

The former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Abayomi Awoniyi, on Thursday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Awoniyi announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated August 31 and addressed to the party’s chairman in the Mopamuro local government area of the state.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja.

He was however silent on the reasons for leaving the PDP.

Awoniyi was the Kogi deputy governor during the Idris Wada administration in the state.

The letter read: “I hereby write to tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party after 25 unbroken years of loyal and dedicated membership and service.

READ ALSO: Kogi PDP guber candidate, Melaye, unveils female running mate, Habeebat Deen

“With this resignation letter, I cease to be a member of the PDP.

“Kindly convey my sincere gratitude to the party faithful in Mopamuro LGA, Kogi West Senatorial District, and indeed the entire state, through your fellow LGAs party chairmen, for their support and camaraderie, over the years.

“I look forward to our continued friendship, despite the fact that I am no longer a member of your party.”

Minister orders Immigration to clear backlog of 200K passport appli

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now