Again, Wike goes after Atiku, Tambuwal; wants them suspended from PDP

For causing the defeat of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has called on the party to suspend its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Director General of the party’s campaign organisation, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Wike, who made the call while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, accused the duo of causing PDP’s defeat through high-handedness, greed and impunity.

The former Rivers State Governor, who was at loggerheads with Atiku and the leadership of the PDP during the runoff to the election and publicly disclosed that he worked against the party at the presidential election, called on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to suspend Atiku and Tambuwal among others from the party so it can be rebuilt.

Wike, who dismissed a former PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, as politically irrelevant and unable to win an election in his local government area, commended the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) for a job well done.

While responding to a question, Wike said: “The will of the people is determined through the ballot box. How could PDP have won the election when you consider the mood of the nation at that time?

“Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”

