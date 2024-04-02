APC National Vice Chairman, Kekemeke joins Ondo governorship race

The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Vice- Chairman, South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, has declared his intention to participate in the Ondo State governorship primary slated to hold on April 20.

Kekemeke disclosed this at a press conference and public presentation of the LEKELEKE agenda of prosperity and peace organised by his campaign team on Tuesday in Akure.

He said: “Today, I stand humbly before you to affirm my participation in the governorship primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for April 20, 2024.

“I offer myself as a man tested and prepared to take on this onerous task of steering the affairs of our state as governor.

“My antecedents and pedigree recommend me. My services to our state in the past and even now are my testimonial.

“Evidently, as former Secretary to State Government (SSG), former Attorney-General, former Commissioner for Works, Lands and Housing and Minority Leader in the State House of Assembly, I have not failed.

“Also as National Examinations Council Board Chairman, pioneer APC State Chairman, and at present APC National Vice Chairman, South-West, I have not let you down.

“The state cannot afford to amuse herself with bare pettiness, low sentiment and prejudices that have rudely arrested growth and development.

“Ondo State needs a leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state.”

