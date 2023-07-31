Politics
Apapa’s LP faction opposes NLC’s call for mass action, prefers sit-at-home
The faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by Lamidi Apapa has opposed the nationwide mass action proposed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), saying it “is capable of setting Nigerians against the Tinubu administration for violent overthrow.”
The faction instead suggested that workers be called to embark on a strike by sitting at home until the government meets their demands.
The National Publicity Secretary of the Apapa LP faction, Abayomi Arabambi, who spoke to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday, said though the removal of fuel subsidy had compounded the suffering of Nigerians, there was no need for a nationwide strike.
He insisted that the directive of Joe Ajaero-led NLC on the affiliates and state councils to mobilize members for a nationwide protest is a treasonable felony offence.
Read also: Labour accuses factional LP Chairman, Apapa, of sabotage
“Our party noted that the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero without facts, baselessly accuse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of showing enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers by the declaration of war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness,” Arabambi said.
“Labour Party agree with the NLC leadership only on all lawful demands but disagree totally with a resolution calling for mass action.
“Calling on Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own against a legitimate government even to the extent of directing associations, individuals and other entities including the ones already on the streets to ensure that government listens to the people is a treasonable felony offence.
“Workers can be called to embark on a strike by sitting at home until the Government meets their demands,” he said.
