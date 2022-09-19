Entertainment
Yul Edochie parties with first wife, May, says no one can put them asunder (VIDEO)
Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has maintained that he is fully committed to his marital vows with his first wife, May Edochie despite taking a second wife.
The second-generation movie actor and producer made headlines in April 2022 when he unveiled his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife. Yul via his Instagram platform at the time stunned his fans when he revealed he welcomed a child with the actress.
Read also:Actor, Yul Edochie tells students to block NASS, Aso Rock, not Lagos-Ibadan expressway
The announcement instigated controversy as the 40-year-old was previously regarded as one of the most disciplined thespians in the movie industry. He tied the knot with May in 2005 and they have four children together.
Despite unveiling Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife, the movie actor proclaimed love for May Edochie stating that “no man can put asunder”. The actor uttered these words while addressing the crowd during his wife’s charity work in Ajah, Lagos state on Sunday.
Watch him speak below.
Aww! Yul Edochie and May pic.twitter.com/3mld1s11TR
— 🫶🏽🌹♡ 🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) September 19, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...