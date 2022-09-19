Yul Edochie parties with first wife, May, says no one can put them asunder (VIDEO)

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has maintained that he is fully committed to his marital vows with his first wife, May Edochie despite taking a second wife.

The second-generation movie actor and producer made headlines in April 2022 when he unveiled his colleague, Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife. Yul via his Instagram platform at the time stunned his fans when he revealed he welcomed a child with the actress.

The announcement instigated controversy as the 40-year-old was previously regarded as one of the most disciplined thespians in the movie industry. He tied the knot with May in 2005 and they have four children together.

Despite unveiling Judy Austin-Moghalu as his second wife, the movie actor proclaimed love for May Edochie stating that “no man can put asunder”. The actor uttered these words while addressing the crowd during his wife’s charity work in Ajah, Lagos state on Sunday.

Watch him speak below.

