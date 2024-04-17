Yoruba Nation agitators declare interim govt in South-West

A group of Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State House of Assembly complex last Saturday to declare an Independent ‘Democratic Republic of Yoruba’, have threatened to wreck more havoc if their members who were arrested during the invasion are not released immediately.

The group further declared that there is presently an interim government in the south-west part of the country.

The agitators had, on Saturday, April 14, wearing military camouflage and fully armed, invaded the premises of Oyo Assembly at the Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, and attempted to hoist their flag.

But their attempt was thwarted by security forces who quickly dispersed the agitators and in the process, arrested 21 of them while several weapons, berets, soldiers’ boots, caps, charms and other dangerous weapons, were recovered by the police in different locations across the city.

However, the Deputy Coordinator of the group, Victor Adewale, who made the threat while reacting to the police parade of the suspects at the State Police Command on Tuesday, said if their members are not released, the country will witness more havoc.

Adewale who gave the warning in a statement, also warned President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to be ready to bear the brunt of their anger if they fail to effect the release of the arrested agitators.

“If Seyi Makinde refuses to release our men that were arrested and makes them sleep in the cell, he has called for war and Bola Tinubu will be greatly affected. The way we will ravage, you won’t all understand,” the statement said.

“I’m directed to warn you for the last time. Governor Makinde must release our warriors he arrested at the secretariat in Ibadan.

“He must release them immediately, he should return them to the secretariat, let them be doing their own there and we should be doing ours.

“If he continues to hold them, wherever you are; you will be rooted out. Our proclamation letters are with them. Tinubu, Tunji Disu, Makinde and all Amotekun in Yoruba land and the police, you must release those guys immediately.”

The group also threatened to wage a war against constituted authorities to press home their demand for an Independent Yoruba nation to be created out of present day Nigeria.

“War is coming and I want to implore Yoruba people to go out en masse to protest. However, whether you like it or not, we have an interim government now for Yoruba Nation,” the group insisted.

