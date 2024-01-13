Chelsea defeat Fulham to record third straight EPL win

Chelsea defeated Fulham in a west London Derby at the Stamford Bridge to record a third straight Premier League win in a row since October 2022.

Cole Palmer’s penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped in the box in stoppage time at the end of the first half helped the Blues secure a home victory.

The goal was precedented by Palmer’s genius, after spotting a gap and threading a superb ball through the middle that drew defender Issa Diop into a clumsy foul.

Palmer has now notched his ninth goal of the season, making him the top scorer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, Marco Silva’s visitors never truly looked beaten until the final whistle sounded as they mounted pressure on the home side but failed to net a goal.

Chelsea, though, defended doggedly in the final moments to breathe genuine momentum into their season keeping them 8th on the EPL standings.

Chelsea were seeking a fourth win from five in the league, the kind of points return they had not enjoyed since former boss Graham Potter’s early days in charge more than a year ago. They were, in truth, fortunate to lead at the break.

The Blues will be looking to redeem their chances in the 2nd leg of the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after suffering defeat as 9th-place Championship side, Middlesbrough thrashed them early this week.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

