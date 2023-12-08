Nigeria women lose to Egypt in African U-17 volleyball final

Nigeria women U-17 Volleyball team have fallen to a defeat to their Egyptian counterparts in the final of the 2023 U-17 African Nations Volleyball Championship.

Egypt’s U-17 women volleyball team defeated Nigeria 3-1 at the indoors sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Throughout the tournament, the Egyptians demonstrated their dominance, and saw off Nigeria in the end.

In the final, the first set was won by Egypt 25-21, and the Nigerian girls battled to win the second set 25-20.

Egypt fought back to win the third set 25-22 and also won the fourth set 25-21 to seal victory.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Nigerian team, Mirabel Onyegwu, received the Most Valuable Player Award.

The 2023 Girls U-17 African Nations Volleyball, which started on Saturday, ended on Thursday.

