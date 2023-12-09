Bayern fall to first defeat of season in 5-1 loss to Eintracht

German champions Bayern Munich have fallen to their first defeat of the season as they were thrashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The game played at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday saw the Bundesliga champions struggle as their hosts kept finding the net.

Omar Marmoush, Eric Ebimbe and Hugo Larsson put Eintracht 3-0 up after only 36 minutes.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back before Ebimbe and Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt, who had lost their last three matches.

Second-placed Bayern are three points behind Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to third-placed VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Next up for Bayern, who have qualified for the Champions League last 16, is their final group game with Manchester United on Tuesday.

