Reps chief whip, Bwari, advocates zoning of senate president to North-Central

The House of Representatives Chief Whip, Abubakar Bwari, on Wednesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate President to North-Central in the 10th National Assembly.

Bwari, who made the appeal in a chat with journalists in Abuja, noted that a Senate President from the North-Central would proffer a workable solution to the activities of bandits and terrorists in the region.

The ex-minister of Mines and Steel Development maintained that the region would develop socio-economically if the ruling party, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supported its bid to produce the country’s number three citizen in the next dispensation.

Tinubu had on Monday said he had no preferred candidates for the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Several groups and individuals have been canvassing for their regions to be considered for leadership positions.

Bwari said: “Following the conclusion of the presidential and National Assembly elections, two very important positions have gone to the South-West and North-East geopolitical zones.

“The president and vice president-elect have been elected from those zones.

“Other zones are now clamouring for the third most important position in the country, that is the Senate Presidency.

“If we look at performance, the North-Central did very well for the All Progressives Congress in the last election. We produced very significant votes for the President-elect and the Vice President-elect.

“If you consider our strategic location and performance, if we didn’t get number one or number two positions, we should be given number three.

“Our strategic position in balancing a lot of things in the country put the North-Central in the best position to produce the presiding officer of the Senate.

“The Senate President from the North-Central would use his experiences and that of his constituents in the hands of bandits and terrorists to proffer practicable solutions to the menace.”

