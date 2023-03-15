Politics
Reps chief whip, Bwari, advocates zoning of senate president to North-Central
The House of Representatives Chief Whip, Abubakar Bwari, on Wednesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate President to North-Central in the 10th National Assembly.
Bwari, who made the appeal in a chat with journalists in Abuja, noted that a Senate President from the North-Central would proffer a workable solution to the activities of bandits and terrorists in the region.
The ex-minister of Mines and Steel Development maintained that the region would develop socio-economically if the ruling party, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supported its bid to produce the country’s number three citizen in the next dispensation.
Tinubu had on Monday said he had no preferred candidates for the leadership positions in the National Assembly.
Several groups and individuals have been canvassing for their regions to be considered for leadership positions.
Bwari said: “Following the conclusion of the presidential and National Assembly elections, two very important positions have gone to the South-West and North-East geopolitical zones.
“The president and vice president-elect have been elected from those zones.
READ ALSO: No decision on zoning of NASS leadership yet – APC
“Other zones are now clamouring for the third most important position in the country, that is the Senate Presidency.
“If we look at performance, the North-Central did very well for the All Progressives Congress in the last election. We produced very significant votes for the President-elect and the Vice President-elect.
“If you consider our strategic location and performance, if we didn’t get number one or number two positions, we should be given number three.
“Our strategic position in balancing a lot of things in the country put the North-Central in the best position to produce the presiding officer of the Senate.
“The Senate President from the North-Central would use his experiences and that of his constituents in the hands of bandits and terrorists to proffer practicable solutions to the menace.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...