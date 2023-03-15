Nigeria’s capital market down by N126.7bn, United Capital among top losers

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by-0.41 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N126.76 billion dip in the value of investments in the capital market from N30.35 trillion to N30.22 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 232.7 basis points to close at 55,490.2, down from 55,722.9 ASI posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 181.18 million shares valued at N3.40 billion in 3, 908 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 199.26 million shares worth N2.81 traded by shareholders in 3,898 deals the previous day.

Prestige led the gainers’ list with a 7.89 percent rise in share price moving from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share value was up by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

NGX Group gained N1.30kobo to move from N26.70kobo to N28 per share.

Unilever gained N0.50kobo to close at N14, above its opening price of N13.50kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s shares traded upward by 3.57 percent to rise from N0.28kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

United Capital topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.20kobo to drop from N12.90kobo to N11.70kobo per share.

UPL’s share price dropped by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.85kobo from N2 per share.

Glaxo Smith lost N0.50kobo to end trading with N6.20kobo from N6.70kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price dropped from N1.57kobo to N1.46kobo per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

Oando lost N0.29kobo to drop from N4.30kobo to N4.01 per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 33.85 million shares valued at N841.94 million.

Transcorp traded 20.12 million shares worth N26.61 million.

Zenith Bank sold 18.56 million shares worth N454.67 million.

Flour Mill followed with 18.49 million shares valued at N573.14 million, while UBA traded 15.14 million shares valued at N121.59 million.

