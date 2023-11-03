Nigeria’s capital market ends week on positive note, ASI records 0.22% increase

Trading activities in the Nigerian Capital Market closed positive, Friday (03/11/2023) as the All-Share-Index of the Equities Market increased to 70,196.77 from 70,042.28 recorded at the close of trading on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N75.4 billion to N38.55 trillion from N38.48 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day, while the market turnover increased to N9.16 billion from N6.09 billion in 6,436 deals.

26 stocks gained; 25 stocks recorded losses while 67 stocks position remained unchanged.

INTBREW topped the gainers’ list with +9.64%, followed by ABCTRANS, CHAMPION, ROYALEX, AIICO, CAVERTON and AIRTELAFRI.

On the loser’s list, PRESTIGE declined by -8.89% to lead the losers’ chart and they have TANTALIZER, CHAMS, DAARCOMM, NEM, BUACEMENT and ETRANZACT for company.

FIDELITYBK recorded the highest volume of trade with 61,097,788m units followed by JAPAULGOLD, 47,747,509 and UBA with 30,902,539.

AIRTELAFRI recorded the highest value for the day recording N2,221,712,117.30 followed by MTNN N2,059,978,031.60 and GTCO N1,050,249,509.25.

