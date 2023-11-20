ASI down by 0.15% as Nigeria’s capital market begins trading week in red

Trading activities began in the Nigerian capital market on Monday with a 0.15 percent dip in the All-Share Index (ASI).

The ASI dropped by 104 basis points from 71,112.99 to 71,008.70 after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the market capitalisation decreased today by N57.31 billion to N39.051 trillion from N39.108 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

The market turnover also crashed to N4.36 billion from N6.03 billion in 6,551 deals.

In Monday’s trading, 33 stocks advanced and 15 declined, while 66 others remained unchanged.

MULTIVERSE topped the gainers’ list with a +9.92% percent rise in share price.

Also on the gainers’ chart was Mecure Industries which posted a 9.95 percent growth in share price to close at N6.30 from the previous N5.73 kobo per share.



Multiverse Mining and Exploration, ABC Transport, and C&I Leasing followed with 9.92 percent, 9.88 percent, and 9.84 percent in share prices respectively.

R.T. Briscoe led the losers’ table with a 9.84 percent cut in its share price to close at N0.55 from the previous N0.61 per share.

Prestige Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Holding, and Computer Warehouse (CWG) completed the list with a 9.09 percent, 7.08 percent, and 3.14 percent drop in share prices.

ACCESSCORP traded 27.583 million shares valued at N474.629 million in 284 deals followed by AIICO Insurance with 21.931 million shares worth N16.650 million traded by shareholders in 92 deals.

Investors in Universal Insurance traded 21.733 million shares valued at N5.224 million in 24 deals.

On the value of traded shares, ZENITH BANK led with N502.94 million in 421 deals followed by ACCESS CORP with N474.62 million in 284 deals while GEREGU raked in N424.08 million in 28 deals.

