Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run as ASI appreciates by 0.07%

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with the growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.07 percent.

After five hours of business on the trading floor, the ASI rose to 70,819.58 from 70,773.31 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N26.00 billion to N38.911 trillion from N38.885 trillion recorded the previous trading day.

The market turnover also rose to N16.79 billion from N9.79 billion today.

The market breadth closed negative at 0.96X as 25 stocks advanced, 26 declined, while 66 others remained unchanged in 6,169 deals.

UPDC topped the gainers’ list with +9.91 percent alongside newly listed MECURE, SCOA, JAPAULGOLD, UACN, RTBRISCOE, and ABCTRANS.

READ ALSO: MBenefit, AirtelAfri, Omatek top list of stocks to watch this week

On the losers’ chart, VFDGROUP led by -10.00 percent followed by MULTIVERSE, REGALINS, DAARCOMM, CHAMS, AIICO, and NGXGROUP.

JAPAULGOLD recorded the highest volume of traded stocks while STANBIC had the highest value for the day.

For the volume of traded stocks, JAPAULGOLD (+9.58 percent) led the chart with 113.964 million units, followed by STANBIC (-0.07 percent) with 96.92 million units, UBA (+0.24 percent) with 75.22 million units, FBNH (+3.36 percent) with 42.64 million units, and FIDELITYBK with 34.70 million units.

STANBIC led the chart in terms of value with N6.78 billion worth of traded shares followed by AIRTELAFRI with N3.16 billion worth of shares, UBA with N1.55 billion, NESTLE with N1.05 billion worth of shares, and FBNH with N849.8 million worth of shares.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now