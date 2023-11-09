Business
Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run as ASI appreciates by 0.07%
The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with the growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.07 percent.
After five hours of business on the trading floor, the ASI rose to 70,819.58 from 70,773.31 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.
Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N26.00 billion to N38.911 trillion from N38.885 trillion recorded the previous trading day.
The market turnover also rose to N16.79 billion from N9.79 billion today.
The market breadth closed negative at 0.96X as 25 stocks advanced, 26 declined, while 66 others remained unchanged in 6,169 deals.
UPDC topped the gainers’ list with +9.91 percent alongside newly listed MECURE, SCOA, JAPAULGOLD, UACN, RTBRISCOE, and ABCTRANS.
READ ALSO: MBenefit, AirtelAfri, Omatek top list of stocks to watch this week
On the losers’ chart, VFDGROUP led by -10.00 percent followed by MULTIVERSE, REGALINS, DAARCOMM, CHAMS, AIICO, and NGXGROUP.
JAPAULGOLD recorded the highest volume of traded stocks while STANBIC had the highest value for the day.
For the volume of traded stocks, JAPAULGOLD (+9.58 percent) led the chart with 113.964 million units, followed by STANBIC (-0.07 percent) with 96.92 million units, UBA (+0.24 percent) with 75.22 million units, FBNH (+3.36 percent) with 42.64 million units, and FIDELITYBK with 34.70 million units.
STANBIC led the chart in terms of value with N6.78 billion worth of traded shares followed by AIRTELAFRI with N3.16 billion worth of shares, UBA with N1.55 billion, NESTLE with N1.05 billion worth of shares, and FBNH with N849.8 million worth of shares.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...