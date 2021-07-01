Ghanaian startup Jetstream raises $3m to expand venture. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Ghanaian startup Jetstream closes $3m to expand venture



Jetstream Africa, a Ghanaian logistics startup, on Thursday, announced closing a US$3 million debt and equity seed funding round.

The raiser comes as the startup looks to support its mission to enable businesses on the continent.

According to the board, the development is expected to see into how the company control its cross-border supply chains.

Three year old Jetstream is a cross-border logistics technology company that develops digital solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers at the continent’s ports and borders.

Speaking on the development, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Miishe Addy, noted that the company is on it way to solve the challenges related to logistics as it leverages technology.

He said: “We are building digital infrastructure that will enable fragmented logistics providers to handle cross-border e-commerce and other time-sensitive physical goods trades quickly.

“Jetstream aims to be to cross-border logistics what Flutterwave is to African fintech today – we’re driving towards an inflection point in the speed and growth of commerce on the continent.”

Tech Trivia: Which tech platform’s mission statement is summarised thus: our motivation is addressing the biggest challenges facing information professionals today: discovery and access.

A. Twitter

B. Google

C. LinkedIn

D. Wikipedia

Answer: See end of post.

2. Enygma Ventures invests R4-million into Cape-Town startup, Brown and Ayo



Enygma Ventures has invested a R4-million investment into Cape Town-based black hair care and lifestyle brand, Brown and Ayo.

According to local media, the investment reflected the venture capital firm’s ongoing mission to support women entrepreneurs across the SADC.

Brown and Ayo was founded in 2019, and has been instrumental to the provision of customers with an extensive online marketplace for natural hair extensions.

Today, the company prides itself in bringing innovative and well-loved products to the SA black woman consumer.

Lelemba Phiri, Operating Partner and Principal of Enygma Ventures expressed excitement over the new investment.

He said: “We are super excited about this investment as natural hairstyles and products are a fast-growing trend in an extremely lucrative industry.

“Brown and Ayo have a proven track record of being steps ahead of the trend, whilst serving a powerfully growing yet often ignored consumer – the black woman.”

3. Egyptian digital car parts marketplace Odiggo expands to UAE



Egyptian startup, Odiggo, has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The startup is a digital marketplace for automotive spare parts.

Last year, the startup clocked up one million users over the course of running for two years.

Odiggo links customers with vendors in order to purchase car parts and accessories.

As a venture, it ensures users get the correct, best quality car parts at a convenient time, by allowing them to simply add their car information and location on Odiggo app and see what services and parts are available in their area.

Having previously launched in Saudi Arabia, it is aiming to become the leading auto-tech company in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region.

Tech Trivia Answer: Wikipedia

With the above adapted mission statement, Wikipedia today is the 5th most visited website on the entire internet; has 500 million monthly visitors; records 8000 views per second; has become the #6 top-referrer to all scholarly articles online with millions of citation clicks per month; contains over 29 million citations on the English Wikipedia alone.

