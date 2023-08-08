Elon Musk launches ad-sharing model on platform

Billionaire investor, Elon Musk, has launched an advert-sharing payment platform on its microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The company’s management had previously announced its intention to share its advert revenue with content creators on the platform.

Under its new revenue-sharing model, verified users in Nigeria and other parts of the world who meet specific criteria and achieved significant impressions on their posts would start reaping the benefits of the initiative.

The new development has propelled “Twitter Blue” to maintain a top position on trending issues on Tuesday with over 513,000 posts.

X had earlier noted that the distribution would benefit content creators who subscribed to Twitter Blue as specified by Musk.

Numerous beneficiaries of the scheme have taken to the platform to share their payment receipts and express gratitude to Musk.

Twitter users like @LifeOfNapaul expressed their astonishment, stating, “It’s almost like a dream, to be honest. I’m struggling to find the right words.”

On his part, @General_Oluchi, said: “Elon Musk, are you pampering me like this? I’ve received an alert for Twitter ad revenue. Thank you so much, Elon!”

@abazwhyllzz conveyed his appreciation, saying, “I woke up to an alert. Thank you, Elon.”

