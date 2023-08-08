WhatsApp to launch screen sharing feature during calls

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has taken to his Facebook handle to announce its latest feature where users can share screen during calls.

The new feature, which seeks to enhance user experience, was announced on Tuesday, with a promise to redefine interactive and collaborative communication across the platform.

The move by WhatsApp to introduce screen sharing comes in the midst of an intense competition with rival messaging app Telegram.

Both platforms have been vying for user attention, continually introducing new features to maintain their respective user bases.

The addition of screen sharing to WhatsApp’s features is seen as a strategic response to the evolving demands of users in an increasingly interconnected world.

The announcement post has attracted over 8,000 comments and 2,000 shares within its first 30-minute debut.

With screen sharing emerging as a pivotal aspect of contemporary communication, WhatsApp’s move is poised to resonate deeply with its active user base, especially corporate entities who may be seeking alternative for Zoom and Google Meets.

As WhatsApp takes this step towards fostering more immersive interactions, the competition between WhatsApp and Telegram intensifies, further driving innovation and enhancement within the messaging app landscape.

