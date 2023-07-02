Elon Musk limits posts verified, unverified users can read on Twitter

The Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has set a limit to the number of posts users on the platform can read per day.

In a series of tweets on the microblogging platform on Saturday, Musk said Twitter took the decision to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

He said verified accounts are only allowed to read 6000 posts per day, noting that verified accounts are paid Twitter Blue users.

Twitter also limited unverified accounts to 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts to 300 per day.

Musk wrote: “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

“- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

“- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

“- New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

