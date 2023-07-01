Google’s first West Africa Director, Juliet Ehimuan, resigns

Google’s First West Africa Director, Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, on Friday announced her resignation from the company.

Ehimuan, who is a highly regarded figure in the tech industry and a key player in Google’s African initiatives, shared the news on LinkedIn, stating her intention to assume a broader role within the regional tech landscape.

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Computer Engineering graduate said she plans to collaborate with corporate executives, global investors, governments, and startup founders in Africa to drive growth, excellence, and digital transformation within the continent tech ecosystem and the broader business landscape.

Ehimuan’s departure signifies a significant transition for Google in Africa.

During her tenure as Country Director for Nigeria and subsequently as Director for West Africa, she led her team in spearheading transformative digital initiatives.

Some of her projects include Get Nigeria Businesses Online initiative and the deployment and localization of key products like Google Maps, Streetview, and YouTube.ng which have had a profound and far-reaching impact on the region’s tech ecosystem.

