Google prays court to reject Epic Games antitrust case. 1 other story and a trivia

1. Google prays court to reject Epic Games antitrust case

Tech giant, Google, has prayed the court to reject a number of arguments in the Epic Games antitrust case.

A Google spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Google, in the statement, requests that the court reject the claim that the Developer Distribution Agreement between Google and third parties is unlawful because it forbids the distribution of third party app stores.

Google asserts that these things are not in violation of antitrust law and that the court should now have access to enough evidence to rule on a few of the plaintiffs’ claims before the matter goes to trial.

“In fact, most Android devices ship with two or more app stores preinstalled, and consumers can install others.

“Epic, Match Group and the state Attorneys General ignore the openness and choice Android and Google Play offer, and we look forward to making our case in court,” the spokesperson stated.

Google denies that there is an illegal connection between Google Play and its billing services, according to the plaintiffs’ claims.

2. BuzzFeed lays off staff, set to close news division

BuzzFeed, a Pulitzer Prize-winning digital media company, has announced plans to shut down its news division and reduce another 15 percent of its staff across the company.

Co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

The announcement comes shortly after BuzzFeed announced that it will be laying off 12 percent of its workers due to the deteriorating economic climate.

The news website was established in 2012 by BuzzFeed, one of the first digital-only media firms, and was well-known for publishing articles geared toward younger viewers.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that in addition to the news division, layoffs would take place in its business, content, tech and administrative teams.

“We know that the changes and improvements we are making today are necessary steps to building a better future,” Peretti wrote.

By Kayode Hamsat

