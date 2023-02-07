Tech
Tech War: Google launches Bard to rival ChatGPT
In direct competition with rival ChatGPT, Google has announced the launch of Bard, the company’s experimental conversational AI service driven by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, made the announcement in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
The product design follows a recent all-hands meeting where staff members expressed concerns about the business’ AI competitive edge in light of ChatGPT’s recent surge in popularity.
“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web: whether that’s seeking out additional perspectives, like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar, or going deeper on a related topic, like steps to get started as a beginner,” wrote CEO Sundar Pichai.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that to enable Bard scale to more users and get more feedback, Google will first deploy the lightweight model version of LaMDA, which uses substantially less computer power.
Prior to its planned general release in the upcoming weeks, Bard is now only available to trusted testers.
