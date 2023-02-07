Tech
Elon Musk to grant Twitter API for free to ‘good’ bots
Billionaire Twitter CEO and tech industry leader, Elon Musk, has announced his resolution to grant Twitter API for free, a new development that contradicts his position last week.
Musk had, last week, stated that all developers would have to pay to use Twitter’s API.
Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2023
Days before the deadline, Elon Musk announced on his official Twitter handle that Twitter would offer a write-only API for “bots delivering useful content that is free” after hearing from developers.
READ ALSO:After five years in court, Jury clears Elon Musk of fraud over 2018 tweets
Recall that Twitter, removed third-party apps’ API access in January, citing “long-standing standards.”
The company has also modified its developer conditions to prohibit third-party clients, ultimately ending the existence of apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the removal of Twitter’s free API has an impact beyond bot developers.
Many student programmers and experts on hate speech or disinformation may not have the funds to pay a monthly fee.
