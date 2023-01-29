Tech
Google launches AI tool to turn text into music
American tech giant, Google, has launched a new AI tool, MusicLM, that helps users generate musical notes from text inputs.
The tool, which was created by a team of Google researchers, is similar to ChatGPT, which turns text command into a story or DALL-E that generates images from written prompts.
According to the team, the AI program can be deployed to “turn text input into seconds, and even minutes-long music, as well as turn, hummed melodies into other instruments.”
READ ALSO:Google's parent company, Alphabet, to cut 12,000 jobs
“The audio is generated by providing a sequence of text prompts. These influence how the model continues the semantic tokens derived from the previous caption,” the researchers said.
Besides the music modulation feature, there is also a “story mode” demo where the model is basically given multiple text inputs with time duration for each type of music that needs to be created.
