Google launches AI tool to turn text into music

American tech giant, Google, has launched a new AI tool, MusicLM, that helps users generate musical notes from text inputs.

The tool, which was created by a team of Google researchers, is similar to ChatGPT, which turns text command into a story or DALL-E that generates images from written prompts.

According to the team, the AI program can be deployed to “turn text input into seconds, and even minutes-long music, as well as turn, hummed melodies into other instruments.”

“The audio is generated by providing a sequence of text prompts. These influence how the model continues the semantic tokens derived from the previous caption,” the researchers said.

Besides the music modulation feature, there is also a “story mode” demo where the model is basically given multiple text inputs with time duration for each type of music that needs to be created.

