Google Cloud partners Moniepoint to scale Nigerian Businesses. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Google Cloud partners Moniepoint to scale Nigerian Businesses

Google Cloud has announced a new partnership with Moniepoint, a business banking platform focused on serving underbanked businesses in remote areas of Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to provide accessible financial services to millions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by addressing the banking gap in suburban locations.

Moniepoint has shifted its focus towards consumer-facing products that digitize these businesses and support their growth.

To achieve this, the company has turned to Google Cloud’s scalable cloud infrastructure.

Google Cloud’s infrastructure offers low-latency internet access, ensuring efficient banking services without any delays.

This enables Moniepoint to extend its banking services to Nigeria’s remote towns and communities, where access to internet connectivity can be challenging.

The collaboration between Google Cloud and Moniepoint will empower underbanked businesses in Nigeria, allowing them to access digital financial services and facilitating their success in remote areas.

Felix Ike, Chief Technology Officer, Moniepoint, said: “Google Cloud has been a key enabler in fueling Moniepoint’s growth journey from day one, as we expanded from a small business to become a licensed business bank that caters to 1.3 million businesses across Nigeria today.

“Our development team is empowered with the latest technology to process financial transactions quickly and move fast with requests as Google Cloud technologies are easy to deploy.

“With Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure we are confident that we can grow our customer base exponentially to cater to three million customers in the coming 18 months as we expand our footprint across Africa.”

TECH TRIVIA: A podcast is like a digital, on-demand version of what type of media?

A. Magazine

B. Newspaper

C. Radio broadcast

D. Television show

Answer: see end of post

2. Logistics provider Transportr closes eight-figure Seed round

Transportr, the region’s digital total logistics platform, has completed its eight-figure seed funding round by Ittihad Ventures Holding, the VC arm of Ittihad International Investment, and by Industrial Capital Group.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s Prembly expands security offerings to new markets. 2 other stories and a trivia

Since its establishment less than three years ago, Transportr has served as a premier, multimodal digital freight marketplace, connecting shippers and carriers across multiple industries with end-to-end services, and making the process of moving goods more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective.

By leveraging technology, it offers customers the benefit of a seamless streamlined digital logistical process – allowing them to easily book, manage and track their shipments online in real time while providing its vendors with access to a large pool of logistics opportunities.

“Transportr has evolved to managing all freight modes (road, sea, rail and air) in addition to warehousing, material handling, logistics education and more”, said Hassan Khazem, CEO.

He further stated: “Our vision is to provide any company with a one-stop shop digital solution to manage all its supply chain activities while having ESG factors in mind.

“We aim to unleash the power of aggregation and bring value to our partners such as significant cost savings, access to data analytics and AI.”

3. Amazon raises investment in India to $26 billion by 2030

Amazon.com Inc has said it will take its investments in India to $26 billion by 2030, adding $6.5 billion in new planned investments.

This was disclosed in an announcement after CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

Though Jassy did not disclose details, the announcement follows Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) saying last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country by the end of 2030.

Earlier, Amazon had announced a $6.5 billion investment plan, largely to boost its e-commerce business where it competes with Walmart’s Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail.

Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitisation, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.

Trivia Answer: Radio broadcast

A podcast is an episodic audio program delivered over the Internet. Listeners can subscribe to a podcast to get new episodes delivered automatically to their podcast player app, or they may download individual episodes without subscribing.

The word “podcast” is a portmanteau of “iPod” and “broadcast,” reflecting that podcasts are like digital, on-demand versions of radio shows.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now