Pope Francis warns against negative use of AI. 1 other story and a trivia

Pope Francis warns against negative use of AI

In a thought-provoking statement, Pope Francis has amplified concerns regarding the potential risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the technology’s “disruptive possibilities and dual-edged consequences.”

At 86 years, Pope Francis conveyed this imperative message in anticipation of the upcoming World Day of Peace in the Catholic Church, which coincides with the advent of the New Year.

The pontiff’s proclamation underscores the essential requirement to exercise caution and vigilance, urging collective efforts to prevent the emergence of a culture dominated by violence and prejudice, particularly within the creation and deployment of AI devices that could inadvertently marginalize vulnerable individuals.

The statement reads, “The pressing need to guide the conception and deployment of artificial intelligence in an accountable manner, channeling its potential for the betterment of humanity and safeguarding our shared environment, mandates that ethical deliberation extend into the realms of education and legislation.”

The Pope however described the internet, social networks, and text messages as “gifts of God,” provided they are wielded with wisdom and discernment.

Tech Trivia: Which operating system assigns a drive letter to a disk volume when mounting it?

Windows Android macOS Linux

Answer: see end of post

Fla6labs to award up to $100,000 in funding for contechs

Egypt’s preeminent seed and early-stage venture capital firm, Flat6Labs, has announced the launch of “Makers” ConTech Accelerator Program, in partnership with SIAC and Dar Al-Handasah (Shair and Partners).

Marking a pioneering move in the Middle East, this program stands as the first-ever accelerator initiative focused exclusively on the construction sector.

According to the startup, the objective of the initiative, is to bolster fledgling startups operating within the construction technology domain.

Under the banner of the “Makers” ConTech Accelerator Program, select startups will have the opportunity to secure funding of up to $100,000 per venture.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that selected startups will gain access to pivotal resources, including pilot projects, mentorship from industry luminaries, tailored business training, one-on-one consultations, coaching sessions, networking prospects, and tools to nurture and expand their enterprises.

The inaugural pre-accelerator program propelled nine of Egypt’s most innovative ConTech startups forward.

Among these trailblazers were Reblox, Tawredaat, AION Innovation, Masafa, HomeLab, A.D Innovations, Makinahub, and JEEZAR. The participants of this preliminary program were the beneficiaries of strategic mentorship, business training steeped in entrepreneurial principles, intimate sessions with subject matter authorities, and an array of other advantages designed to empower them in shaping and articulating their revolutionary concepts and solutions.

Seif Ragab, Deputy CEO at SIAC, stated, “We take immense pride in participating in the journey toward digitizing the construction sector and expanding horizons and possibilities for ConTech startups in Egypt. The digital revolution in construction has assumed unprecedented importance, and we are poised to leverage this momentum to make substantial strides. We have every confidence that the program’s expansion will play a pivotal role in fostering growth and advancement within the region’s construction landscape.”

Trivia answer: Windows

Mounting is the software process of activating a volume on a disk drive to make its files and folders accessible to a computer’s operating system.

When Windows mounts a disk, it assigns it a unique drive letter. This letter identifies the disk in the file system, allowing the File Explorer and other applications to access its contents by navigating to that drive and following its folder structure.

