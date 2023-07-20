Bauchi Assembly confirms 16 LGA caretaker chairmen

The Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 16 out of the 20 chairmen of the local council caretaker committees forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Bala Mohammed.

The governor on Wednesday dissolved the local council caretaker committees in the state following the expiration of their tenure.

In his address at the plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the lawmakers had made good submissions on the screening exercise.

He added that the chairmen were screened alongside with their deputies during the plenary.

The screening, according to him, was done in accordance with the State Local Government Administration Amendments which empowered the Assembly to confirm the governor’s nominees.

The nominees confirmed by the parliament were from Alkaleri, Bogoro, Dambam, Darazo, Dass, Gamawa Ganjuwa, and Giade LGAs.

The rest were from Itas/Gadau, Jammare, Katagum, Misau, Ningi , Tafawa Balewa, Toro and Warji.

