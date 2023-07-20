News
Bauchi Assembly confirms 16 LGA caretaker chairmen
The Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 16 out of the 20 chairmen of the local council caretaker committees forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Bala Mohammed.
The governor on Wednesday dissolved the local council caretaker committees in the state following the expiration of their tenure.
In his address at the plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the lawmakers had made good submissions on the screening exercise.
He added that the chairmen were screened alongside with their deputies during the plenary.
READ ALSO: Bauchi Assembly advocates for more youths participation in politics
The screening, according to him, was done in accordance with the State Local Government Administration Amendments which empowered the Assembly to confirm the governor’s nominees.
The nominees confirmed by the parliament were from Alkaleri, Bogoro, Dambam, Darazo, Dass, Gamawa Ganjuwa, and Giade LGAs.
The rest were from Itas/Gadau, Jammare, Katagum, Misau, Ningi , Tafawa Balewa, Toro and Warji.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...