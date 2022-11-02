Bauchi Assembly advocates for more youths participation in politics

Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman has said that youth participation in politics is a great panacea to nation building and development of every society, hence the need for them to actively participate.



Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman at the workshop.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Bauchi State House of Assembly Chapter of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) which took place during the opening ceremony of a 2-day Consultative Workshop on Framing a Youth Policy Advocacy Agenda organized by the Forum in Bauchi.



Participants at the workshop.

Abubakar Sulaiman who is the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly stated that youths are the backbone of the development of every society, hence their participation in politics and election into Parliaments will surely make the Legislature which is a very crucial arm of government, to be representative of all parts of the society.

READ ALSO:Police arrests ex-Bauchi commissioner for alleged murder

According to him, “when young people occupy leadership positions especially in the Legislature, good results are assured because youths have a lot of ideas on nation building” .

He further said that Bauchi State House of Assembly has been a youth friendly Assembly and supports all policies and initiatives that will enhance the life of youths and motivate them to join politics.

The Speaker commended the founders and leaders of the Forum for providing a national platform where young parliamentarians from National and States Assembly, who are the future leaders of the country, meet and share ideas on nation building and democracy.

The Speaker also appreciated the contributions of development partners such European Union (EU), Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and International Alert for their contributions toward initiating the Forum.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) Hon. Kabir Tukura said that the Forum was created to enhance the quantitative and qualitative participation of young persons in parliament and in the decision making process.

He added that the inauguration of YPF is a response to global need of bringing young persons closer to decision making points and harnessing their potentials for future leadership necessities.

According to him, “so far, the Forum has inaugurated its Lagos and Enugu States Chapters while Bauchi State Chapter is the third to be inaugurated and first in the Northern part of the country.

Kabur Tukura who asserted that youths are the drivers of leadership and democratic process, urged them to make sure they are part of every decision making process but exercise decorum in their civic engagements.

He commended the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly for his commitment at the State and National level as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of Legislatures of Nigeria.

At the end of the inauguration, Member representing Bauchi Central Constituency Hon. Jamilu Umaru Dahiru was elected as the Chairman of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Chapter of the Forum while member representing Jama’are Constituency Hon. Saleh Muhammad emerged as his Deputy.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now