Police arrests ex-Bauchi commissioner for alleged murder

Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested the state’s former Commissioner for Information,Mohammed Damina,for alleged murder.

Damima, who served as commissioner during the administration of former governor Isa Yuguda, was accused of murdering his close friend, Adamu Babanta, while trying to woo the latter’s daughter on Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, had directed that the case be transferred to the command headquarters for discreet investigation.

He said: “At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division for a discreet investigation, it was a case of culpable homicide.

“One Khadijah Adamu Babanta, was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, a 68-year-old resident of Yelwa. When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it. She then told the father that the said man was waiting for her at a filling station.

“Her father followed her behind to the place. On getting there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger’s side of his car, as they were discussing, Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

The spokesman added that suspect is currently in custody.

