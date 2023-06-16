Bauchi Assembly member dies three days to end of tenure

Three days to the end of his tenure and barely one week after attending the valedictory session of the Assembly, the member representing Burra Constituency of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Ado Wakili has died after a brief illness.

The death was announced by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman in a statement released on Friday stating that, “With deep pain but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman announces the passing away of Hon Ado Wakili.”

The Speaker expressed shock at the devastating news of the demise of Hon. Wakili whom he described as his brother, “dependable colleague and elder statesman who was seen as a father of all in the Honourable House.”

According to the Speaker, the death of the member barely three days to the end of his tenure as a lawmaker, has deeply touched and pained all Members and Staff of the House.

The Speaker added that Wakili was a man of great honour, humility and humour who despite his age, treated everyone as friend.

According to him, ”We lose a father, colleague and great partner at a time when his Constituency, the Honourable House and the State need his fatherly contributions the most.”

By Yemi Kanji

